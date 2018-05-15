Salman Khan at Race 3 trailer launch: I have added a little Hum Aapke Hain Koun to this film

The trailer of Race 3 was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, 15 May 2018, after much speculation and delay. The huge ensemble cast of the movie, led by Salman Khan, were present at the trailer launch. Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Salim and Freddy Daruwala.

The stars of the movie were in quite an upbeat mood at the launch event. Salman Khan, who was on a tweeting spree before the trailer finally went online, talked about the movie at length. Race 3, which has has two successful installments before it, is Salman Khan's important Eid release for this year. About how he agreed to do the movie, Salman said, "I heard the script two years ago, but it bounced off me. Ramesh ji (Taurani, producer of Race 3) insisted I hear the narration again, but I was unsure if I'd fit the genre. I realised in the second narration that it's actually a fun film to do. It is like that good ol' music-action bonanza. This is one of those films that I haven't done in my life. It is the kind of film that Amit ji and Dharmendra used to do."

Salman also revealed how Remo D'Souza came on board to direct Race 3. The actor said, "I was doing another film (Dancer Dad) with Remo, Jacqueline and Daisy. When I asked Remo if he would like to direct Race 3, he said if the entire team moves to Race 3, then he will."

Jacqueline, who along with Anil Kapoor is the only original cast member from the previous Race movies, said she was happy to be working with Salman again. "Doing Kick with Salman was the turning point of my career. I'm glad to work with him again," she said. Jacqueline also spoke about being considered the sequel queen and said, "It's amazing to see a franchise get better and better and grow along with it." She also revealed what to expect from her character in the upcoming movie: "I have a huge cat-fight with Daisy in the film and I didn't know if I'd come alive out of it!"

Both Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem spoke of being overjoyed at being included in the cast of Race 3. Bobby, who is making his big screen comeback with this movie, thanked Salman and said, "I am glad Salman spotted me right when I began getting focused in life [sic]." Saqib spoke of the time he saw the first Race movie: "I was in Class 12 when the first Race released. I reached the hall early so sat in the front row — only to realise that it was the climax of the previous show. Then I spent the entire time figuring out how the film will reach that climax. I am glad to be a part of it now."

The makers of the movie gave more insight into how Race 3 came about. Remo D'Souza said, "I've done twists and turns on the dance floor. In Race 3, I had to do it on the screen, as part of a thriller".

The producer Ramesh Taurani clarified what Anil Kapoor's role was in the movie and said, "Anil does not play Robert D'costa in this film. His character is completely different".

Salman Khan talked about the 'family aspect' in Race 3 and took credit for it. He said, "I haven't seen Race 1 and 2, but I was aware of the format. So I changed the third one a bit and added a little Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! to it".

When asked if the guilty verdict and conviction in the black-buck poaching case by the Jodhpur High Court affected the shoot schedule of the movie, Salman quipped, "Did you think I was gonna go in for a long time? [sic]"

Race 3 will follow in the footsteps of Bollywood's biggest hit this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat, and will be released on 15 June in 3D across India.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 19:27 PM