Salman Khan resumes Race 3 shoot; producer Ramesh Taurani says 'we are happy, relieved that bhai is out'

Salman Khan’s bail in the blackbuck poaching case has undoubtedly brought in a great amount of relief to his millions of fans and well-wishers. The superstar had a huge lineup of films waiting — either in the production or pre-production stage. The multi-starrer Race 3 — the third installment of action-thriller franchise Race — is Khan’s first release this year after the blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.

Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani revealed that after landing in Mumbai on 7 April, after spending two nights in the Jodhpur jail, Khan is all set to resume shooting for the upcoming film.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Taurani expressed his happiness at Khan’s return and said, “It’s not about the film because films will keep getting made. We are all happy and relieved that bhai is out.” He further added, “He will join the rest of the cast on the set this week to film a crucial sequence with Jacqueline.”

Slated to release during Eid, Race 3 also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

Taurani also said that Khan has been involved in the film from the scratch, be it the character sketching of other actors like Kapoor, Saleem and Shah, to Deol’s makeover.

Race 3 has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is being produced by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salma Khan. It is expected to hit the theatres on 15 June.

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 15:24 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 15:24 PM