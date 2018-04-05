Salman Khan held guilty in blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court hands 5-year jail term, Rs 10,000 fine

Within hours of being held 'guilty' in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by the Jodhpur court, Salman Khan was handed a sentence of five years imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Salman was taken into custody after the sentence was pronounced; he will undergo a medical examination. An arrest warrant was being processed for the actor, and reports state that he will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail.

As the actor has been sentenced to more than three years in prison, Salman's legal team will now have to approach the Rajasthan High Court for bail. As per CNN-News18, his legal team is ready with the appeal, but this will have to be cleared before the court closes for the day at 5 pm. Failing this, there is a possibility that Salman may have to spend the night in jail.

Members of the Bishnoi community could be heard cheering outside the Jodhpur court after the verdict was announced.

In October 1998, five of the cast members of Hum Saath Saath Hain were named as accused in a police complaint by the Bishnoi community, in the killing of two blackbucks. It was during the shoot of the movie that Salman allegedly went on a hunt with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, leading to the deaths of the two blackbucks.

The Jodhpur court on Thursday, 5 April 2018, had acquitted Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu in the case, giving them the 'benefit of the doubt'. The court, however, observed that Salman was a 'habitual offender'.

Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 14:51 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 08:48 AM