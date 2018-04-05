Salman Khan convicted in blackbuck poaching case: What the star has said on the issue over the years

As the Jodhpur Court held Bollywood superstar Salman Khan guilty in the black buck poaching case, members of the Hindi film industry, media and society, in general, have had a diverse range of opinions.

Also read — Salman Khan convicted in 1998 black buck poaching case: A timeline of events

But what has Salman Khan himself had to say on the issue? The superstar has always maintained his innocence, and that he hadn't violated any laws.

Here's a collection of Salman's quotes:

"Only the first forensic report of Dr Nepalia saying that the animal died of 'natural causes' was true and the rest of the evidence is false."- The Times of India, 27 January, 2017.

"It's not true. It's all nautanki (mischief). Even now there are 5 out of job people who'll show up on television to debate my case. Some for, some against. It's ridiculous. None of them would have happened if I wasn't a star. None of it." - Huffington Post, 15 June, 2017

"Tiger Zinda Hai aur zinda rahega. Actually panditji ne bada accha suggestion diya. Tiger ke baad Panther, Panther ke baad lombdi, lombdi ke baad BB. The lesser I speak, the better for me. But I agree that wild animals are gentle; more gentle than human beings." - Deccan Chronicle, 14 December, 2017

"I think it has come from that time... One day after pack up [of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain] we were all driving by...there were all of us (names Saif, Amrita, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali). We saw a deer fawn and he was stuck in a bush. The whole herd was there. So, I stopped the car and he was petrified. I took him out from there and gave him some water. He later ate some biscuits and all and went away with the rest of the herd." - NDTV, 6 September, 2009.

Here's a clip of Salman Khan talking to the forest department shortly after the case was registered - 360 Degree Media:



For live updates on Salman Khan and the blackbuck poaching case, click here.

Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 13:44 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 08:46 AM