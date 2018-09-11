You are here:

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha announce Dabangg 3 on eighth anniversary of the first film

FP Staff

Sep,11 2018 10:24:30 IST

Monday, 10 September, marked eight years of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg. To commemorate the day, both Khan and Sinha announced their collaboration on Dabangg 3. Posting the news on their Twitter handles, both stars spoke about the film.

Sonakshi Sinha (left), Salman Khan on sets of Dabangg. Image from Twitter

Salman posted a picture of himself with Sonakshi on the sets of the first film, which was directed by Abhinav Kashyap.

Sonakshi shared Khan's sentiment by posting another still from her debut film, thanking Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Kashyap for making her "realise her calling". The actress even thanked all her fans for recognising her work and supporting her throughout.

Mumbai Mirror reports that shooting for Dabangg 3 will begin immediately after Bharat wraps up filming. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sunil Grover apart from Salman.

Prabhudeva has taken up the directorial reigns for the third installment. Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Kashyap and Arbaaz respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010.

