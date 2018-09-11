Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha announce Dabangg 3 on eighth anniversary of the first film

Monday, 10 September, marked eight years of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg. To commemorate the day, both Khan and Sinha announced their collaboration on Dabangg 3. Posting the news on their Twitter handles, both stars spoke about the film.

Salman posted a picture of himself with Sonakshi on the sets of the first film, which was directed by Abhinav Kashyap.

Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko... thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey...see u in #Dabangg3 next year pic.twitter.com/yVEVYXVd3l — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 10, 2018

8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of #chulbulandrajjo, 8 years of me doing what i love the most! Thank you @beingsalmankhan, @arbaazSkhan, #AbhinavKashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love ❤️ see u in #dabangg3 next year!!! pic.twitter.com/Z8oFHqRGnQ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 10, 2018

Sonakshi shared Khan's sentiment by posting another still from her debut film, thanking Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Kashyap for making her "realise her calling". The actress even thanked all her fans for recognising her work and supporting her throughout.

Mumbai Mirror reports that shooting for Dabangg 3 will begin immediately after Bharat wraps up filming. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sunil Grover apart from Salman.

Prabhudeva has taken up the directorial reigns for the third installment. Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Kashyap and Arbaaz respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 10:24 AM