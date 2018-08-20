You are here:

Salman Khan shoots for Bharat in Malta; producer Atul Agnihotri shares behind-the-scenes photos

After wrapping up the first schedule of his upcoming film Bharat with Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan kicked off shooting for the film in Malta. An official remake of the 2014 Korean film An Ode to My Father, it is reported that Bharat will span over five decades and will see Khan sporting five different looks.

Bharat's team has been updating social media with snippets of the film's progress as well as the behind-the-scenes action. Producer Atul Agnihotri shared photos and a video from the sets while Khan posted photos with his mother Salma exploring Malta.

With the groover @whosunilgrover @bharat_thefilm A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on Aug 17, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

Taking #Bharat forward @aliabbaszafar @bharat_thefilm A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

#just#high#tea#shoot#life A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on Aug 18, 2018 at 8:39am PDT

With the love of my life . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:29am PDT

Bharat will mark Khan and Zafar's third collaboration after Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, and Disha Patani are also a part of the cast. The film, produced by Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series will release in cinemas on Eid 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 15:25 PM