Prabhu Deva to star in action-thriller Theal, will start shooting with Salman for Dabangg 3 in January 2019

The multi-faceted Prabhu Deva, who is currently busy with a bevy of projects in hand as lead hero, has signed an action thriller titled Theal (Scorpion) for KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green. The project was launched last week with a formal pooja ceremony in Chennai. Theal marks the directorial debut of choreographer-actor Harikumar, known for acting in rustic village dramas such as Thoothukudi and Madurai Sambavam.

Composer C Sathya, who has been part of super-hit films such as Velainnu Vanthuta Vellakkaran and Engeyum Eppothum, has been signed to score the music for the project. Vignesh, who has cranked the camera for forthcoming horror thriller Katteri, has been roped in as the cinematographer and national award-winning editor Praveen KL is on board too. While popular writer Pon Parthiban has co-written the film's dialogues, the story and screenplay are penned by Harikumar.

Gnanavel Raja, who is currently bankrolling more than a dozen films under his banner Studio Green, said, "It is not just coincidence to find one choreographer directing another choreographer, who is a proven legend. I believe this choreographer duo will deliver an emotionally driven action script that will appeal to the audiences. As a company, Studio Green is very careful about the different variety of films we choose to work on, and I'm sure this film will be another feather in our cap. We have assembled the best of technicians, and the search for the heroine and other cast is on. We have now initiated the proceedings with an office pooja, and the shooting will commence very shortly."

Besides Theal, Studio Green is presently handling multiple other projects including Sivakarthikeyan - Nayanthara's untitled comedy entertainer directed by Rajesh, Vijay Deverakonda - Anand Shankar's NOTA, Gautham Karthik's Deverattam and director Deekay's Katteri. They also have a handful of yet-to-be-announced films such as Nalan Kumarasamy's next and Tik Tik Tik director Shakti Rajan's next with Arya.

Prabhu Deva is now busy shooting for the final leg of period comedy Yung Mung Sung in Chennai. Helmed by debutant filmmaker MS Arjun, the film stars Lakshmi Menon, RJ Balaji, Thangar Bachchan, Prabhakar of Baahubali fame, and Chitra Lakshmanan in essential roles. The film is expected to be completely wrapped up before the second week of this month. Arjun had earlier told Firstpost that the story of Yung Mung Sung happens in 1970-87 and it chronicles crucial events during the period.

In what could be the busiest phase of his acting career in the last few years, Prabhu Deva has just wrapped up the extended first schedule of cop drama Pon Manickavel, where he plays the role of a police officer for the first time in his career. Directed by debutant AC Mugil, an erstwhile associate of Prabhu Deva who worked in Vijay's Villu and Pokkiri, Pon Manickavel is produced by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak under the banner Jhabak Movies. Nivetha Pethuraj plays the lead heroine in the film, which also stars veteran filmmaker Mahendran, Suresh Menon, last seen in Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, and Mukesh Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Prabhu Deva is also awaiting the release of comedy entertainer Charlie Chaplin, a sequel to his 2002 super-hit Charlie Chaplin, which was remade successfully in six Indian languages. Directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, who helmed the first part, Charlie Chaplin 2 stars Nikki Galrani and Adah Sharma as female leads. Produced by Amma Creations, Charlie Chaplin 2 is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to hit screens sometime later this year.

Prabhu Deva has already had three releases this year with Gulaebaghavali, Mercury, and Lakshmi, which hit screens last week and failed to rake in the moolah at the box-office. After completing his acting assignments before November-end, Prabhu Deva will take a brief break and start the shooting of his much-anticipated Hindi directorial Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan from January 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 14:11 PM