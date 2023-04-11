Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde get a thumbs up from netizens for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer
Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer has garnered over 20 million views cumulative on all video platforms. The social media was overflowing with the reactions to the trailer and #KBKJ #Bhaijaan and other such hashtags were trending at top spots.
April 10 marked a momentous day for the fans and the audiences who have been eagerly waiting for every single asset release from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The day saw the release of the trailer from Salman Khan’s upcoming film at a grand event that was fitting for the occasion and was attended by a large crowd.
As soon as the trailer arrived, the fanfare and the range of reactions were overwhelming. A lot of people indeed find it on the lines of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Taking to social media, the fans were ecstatic over the trailer and expressed their reactions to it. One user wrote, “This trailer is out of this world. I have been watching and rewatching it and I can’t get enough of Salman Khan.”
Reacting to the trailer, another user commented, saying, “It’s great to have Bhaijaan back on the screen, and that too with a deafening effect. His presence lights up everything, on the screen and off it too.” “Bhaijaan cha gaye. This is probably the best thing I have seen lately. Can’t wait for the movie.”
Bhaiii Jaaan is back ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
BRING IT ON! BRING IT ON! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer https://t.co/656mB67tkL
— Yash Gosalia (@yash_gosalia) April 11, 2023
Maja aane wala hai bhidu✨
Excited #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer #SalmanKhan #PoojaHegde @BeingSalmanKhan @hegdepooja
— SachiN RaJ (@sachi9raj) April 11, 2023
Salman Khan Is Back With The Bang
This Trailer and His Looks >>>>> #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/ywhS2PfdvH
— K ✨ (@KithiViratian) April 11, 2023
It’s truly Electrifying, What a trailer I’m speechless .. Background music d cuts amazing ,dis ones gonna rocks for sure dis #Eid “POWER NAHIII WILL POWER” #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer #SalmanKhan #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/cpkIkl6vXW
— Salmanic… Salpri…. (@PriyaniMahapat2) April 11, 2023
A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.
