Raghav Juyal, the talented dancer and actor who has won hearts with his incredible performances, is set to grace the big screen in the upcoming Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan. The much-awaited film, which is slated for an Eid release in 2023, is a major project for the actor.

Apart from working on the SKF production, Raghav was also managing his schedule for an unannounced film with Oscar Winner Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. The multi-talented actor juggled both films seamlessly, completing his commitments with equal dedication and managed to divide his time between two projects.

Reflecting on his busy schedule, Raghav said, “I am thrilled to be part of Salman Sir’s movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, which marked a great start to my 2023. In addition to this, I was also shooting for another unannounced project at the same time, which meant there was a lot of shuffling of schedules, characters, and sets. However, I enjoyed every bit of it as work keeps me sane and happy. I feel lucky that I have been getting good work and opportunities to showcase my talent.”

Raghav Juyal is an exceptional artist, known for his electrifying dance moves and incredible acting skills. He has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry and continues to captivate audiences with his performances. The upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan is eagerly awaited by fans, and Raghav’s fans are excited to see him in this new role.

