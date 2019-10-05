Saif Ali Khan opens up on 'male stalker genre' in Bollywood, claims Shah Rukh Khan made a 'career out of it'

Saif Ali Khan, who has lately been picking up some unconventional roles, feels Bollywood has a certain obsession with male stalker films. Surprised at how the films based on the said theme have always been successful, Saif jokes that Shah Rukh Khan made his career out of the same in the beginning.

The actor says he is surprised films based on male stalkers have always been successful, adding his Kal Ho Naa Ho co-actor 'Shah Rukh has made a career by playing stalker' in various films.

In an interview to Zoom, Saif also speaks about how the Hindi film industry often copies ideas and themes from the West. “I don't know. It's like a society thing. We have a tendency to give the audience what we feel they want, and again, these characters must have trickled down from the West... they must have been because we copy a lot," Saif adds.

He cites an example, of how SRK's hit film Baazigar is loosely based on James Dearden's 1991 Hollywood film, A Kiss Before Dying. He adds the Western film is about a guy who starts bumping off the girls in the family he wants to take revenge from.

Basking in the success of Netflix Original Sacred Games, Saif is awaiting the release of Laal Kaptaan alongside Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain, and Deepak Dobriyal. The story revolves around a naga sadhu, who is seeking revenge, and is slated to release on 18 October.

He is also set to star in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Alaia Furniturewala. He will also feature in Ajay Devgn's historical epic Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

