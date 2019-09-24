Laal Kaptaan Chapter One trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a dangerous assassin in Navdeep Singh's film

The makers of Laal Kaptaan recently released the trailer of the much-awaited action film. Saif Ali Khan looks intimidating in the new clip.

The film, produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, will feature Saif in the role of a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge, and deceit. Playing the role of an assassin, Saif's character is seen murdering his targets in cold blood. A female voiceover even remarks that Laal Kaptaan (Saif's character) clings on to his prey almost like a ghost.

By the looks of it, Laal Kaptaan seems to be a period drama.

As per reports in Press Trust of India, actress Sonakshi Sinha makes a special appearance in the film. The director said Sonakshi is a fabulous actor and working with her was a great experience.

"It's a special appearance but a pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. I'll leave her part as a mystery. All I'll say is she's the most glamorous thing in the film," Navdeep said in a statement.

From ashes to ashes, from dust to dust - no hiding from #LaalKaptaan's vengeance, in this we trust. The deadly HUNT has begun! Be a part of his journey. #HuntBegins18Oct Watch the Official Trailer - Chapter One - The Hunt: https://t.co/WWVzODlThm — Eros Now (@ErosNow) September 24, 2019

NH 10 helmer Navdeep Singh has directed the movie and Rai said he has full faith in the story. "Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own," he added.

Describing his role in the movie, Saif had said, "My character is a failed Naga sadhu, who has strong notions of revenge... I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot. It bothered me throughout summer, when I was shooting in Rajasthan’s sweltering heat."

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 18 October.

