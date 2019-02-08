Saif Ali Khan joins Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's The Fault In Our Stars remake, now titled Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi recently began shooting for their final schedule of the Hindi adaptation of Josh Boone's 2014 Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. Earlier titled Kizie Aur Manny, the film is now called Dil Bechara. Mumbai Mirror reports that Saif Ali Khan has joined the duo in Paris to shoot an 'interesting' cameo.

Khan reportedly plays the role of author Peter Van Houten, a character that was played by Willem Dafoe in the original film. Debutant director confirms the news to Mirror and admits that Saif had shot at Quai de l’Hotel-de-ville near Montmartre, where only a few people have filmed earlier.

“We shot in Paris for a week but Saif was only there for a few days. He gelled well with the team and we had a great time,” says Mukesh. The director also quips that he did not make Sushant and Sanjana dance around the Eiffel Tower.

When quizzed about the change in the film's title, Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer of Fox Star Studios, reveals that the title actually came to them during the shoot. AR Rahman had composed a vibrant, peppy number, which had lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. While hearing the song, the team got their film title. "It perfectly embodies the theme of our film,” says Pathak.

Chhabra adds that the earlier title was a combination of the lead pair's names, which the audience would relate to only once the film ends. Dil Bechara, feels Mukesh, is self-explanatory and will have audiences hooked from the beginning.

Mukesh Chhabra was one of the prominent names which surfaced during the #MeToo movement in India with as many as four aspiring actors coming out with sexual assault allegations against him. Fox Star Hindi had ordered an inquiry into the matter following the claims. However, now it seems Chhabra has returned to directing the remake of The Fault In Our Stars.

