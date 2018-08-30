You are here:

Sushant Singh Rajput shoots for Kizie Aur Manny first song with choreographer Farah Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is currently shooting for Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut Kizie Aur Manny, shared a picture with Farah Khan, revealing that he shot the first song with the choreographer for his upcoming film.

Farah Khan announced the same on her Instagram page, calling the actor a "one shot wonder".

The actor expressed his excitement to have been directed by Farah, who has in her film career, choreographed more than 100 songs.

Kizie Aur Manny is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Fault in Our Stars and stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, who has until now featured in smaller roles in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey. Oscar winner AR Rahman will compose music for Kizie Aur Manny.

