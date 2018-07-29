Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection: Tigmanshu Dhulia's film earns Rs 2.75 cr in two days

Sanjay Dutt's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 opened well below expectations with an estimated Rs. 2.75 crore in ticket sales over Friday and Saturday in theatres across India.

According to Box Office India, the third instalment of Tigmanshu Dhulia-Rahul Mittra's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise earned a mediocre Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1 of its release and Rs 1.5 crore on its second day. Its disappointing two-day estimate could be a result of the box office dominance of Mission Impossible - Fallout, which earned Rs 9.50 crore on its opening day alone, making it the sixth highest opening for a Hollywood release in the country.

(Also read: Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie review: Sanjay Dutt is stiff but Mahie Gill lends spark to a fading franchise)

The first instalment of Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster was released in 2011 and starred Jimmy Shergill, Mahie Gill and Randeep Hooda. The film revolved around a royal family of Uttar Pradesh. Its sequel titled Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns was made in 2013.

In the threequel, Sanjay Dutt takes the mantle of playing a gangster from Hooda and Irrfan Khan with Shergill and Gill once again reprising their respective roles from the franchise.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 also features Chitrangda Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Deepak Tijori and veteran actress Nafisa Ali.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 17:42 PM