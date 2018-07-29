You are here:

Mission: Impossible - Fallout earns Rs 9.5 cr on Day 1 in India, records 6th highest opening for a Hollywood release

Mission: Impossible - Fallout not only had an opening that exceeded expectations but Tom Cruise's latest action entertainer also found itself in the top 6 highest grossing Hollywood films in India.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed film grossed approximately Rs 9.50 crore on its opening day, according to Box Office India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the sixth instalment of the MI franchise made a dent in the business of holdover titles like Sanju and Dhadak and also bettered the box office performance of new entries like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Mission accomplished... Hollywood scores yet again... #MissionImpossibleFallout opens BIGGER and BETTER than Hindi releases... Also makes a dent in the biz of holdover titles... #MI6 #MissionImpossible — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2018

Mission Impossible - Fallout took the sixth spot on the list of India's biggest Hollywood earners displacing Deadpool 2, which made Rs 9.48 crore on its opening day earlier this year.

The Paramount Pictures movie finds Cruise returning as IMF agent Ethan Hunt as he tries to avert danger, which threatens the large populations of three countries. Cruise, known for performing many of his own stunts, jumped from the cargo door of a plane at 25,000 feet for a scene and broke an ankle trying to jump between two buildings during filming in London.

Other than Cruise, it also stars Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Wes Bentley, Frederick Schmidt with Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout released on 27 July in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 12:12 PM