You are here:

Mission: Impossible - Fallout earns Rs 9.5 cr on Day 1 in India, records 6th highest opening for a Hollywood release

FP Staff

Jul,29 2018 12:11:32 IST

Mission: Impossible - Fallout not only had an opening that exceeded expectations but Tom Cruise's latest action entertainer also found itself in the top 6 highest grossing Hollywood films in India.

(From L-R) Henry Cavill, Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson in Mission Impossible - Fallout

(From L-R) Henry Cavill, Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson in a still from Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Image via Twitter

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed film grossed approximately Rs 9.50 crore on its opening day, according to Box Office India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the sixth instalment of the MI franchise made a dent in the business of holdover titles like Sanju and Dhadak and also bettered the box office performance of new entries like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Mission Impossible - Fallout took the sixth spot on the list of India's biggest Hollywood earners displacing Deadpool 2, which made Rs 9.48 crore on its opening day earlier this year.

The Paramount Pictures movie finds Cruise returning as IMF agent Ethan Hunt as he tries to avert danger, which threatens the large populations of three countries. Cruise, known for performing many of his own stunts, jumped from the cargo door of a plane at 25,000 feet for a scene and broke an ankle trying to jump between two buildings during filming in London.

Other than Cruise, it also stars Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Wes Bentley, Frederick Schmidt with Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout released on 27 July in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 12:12 PM

tags: #box office #Hollywood #Mission: Impossible - Fallout #Tom Cruise

also see

Mission: Impossible – Fallout director on how Tom Cruise pulled off HALO jump and helicopter stunt

Mission: Impossible – Fallout director on how Tom Cruise pulled off HALO jump and helicopter stunt

Tom Cruise says Top Gun: Maverick co-star Jennifer Connelly is 'a great actress, perfect for the film

Tom Cruise says Top Gun: Maverick co-star Jennifer Connelly is 'a great actress, perfect for the film

Mission: Impossible - Fallout — Where does Tom Cruise's action entertainer stand in the six-part series?

Mission: Impossible - Fallout — Where does Tom Cruise's action entertainer stand in the six-part series?