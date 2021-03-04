SAG Awards 2021 to be a pre-taped broadcast, will be only an hour-long ceremony

The decision to shorten the SAG Awards ceremony was taken after the ratings of the recently held Golden Globes Awards tanked.

This year, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will be only an hour long and pre-taped. The segments will be shot and edited before the broadcast.

Previously, SAG Awards were held live, however, speaking about keeping it short, executive producer of the award show Kathy Connell said that they wanted to acknowledge the great performances of artists but also wanted to be respectful of the fact that there are people who are hurting in the US, reported Variety.

Todd Milliner, who is also the executive producer of SAG awards, said that they are trying to do a unique awards ceremony and leave people wishing for more, which according to him is something that rarely happens with awards. Executive producer Sean Hayes said that SAG awards is the place where everybody has to work together. He added that they respect the protocols that make people, participating in the awards ceremony, feel safe.

Therefore, the EPs have decided to send a two-member crew to the homes of the performers for the presenter and I Am An Actor segment of SAG awards. If in case the actor(s) are in production bubbles then laptops will be used for the segments.

In order to pre-record the show, nominees for all the 13 categories will join zoom calls a day before the broadcast for their category. The winner of each category will be revealed during the call and can give their acceptance speech. Connell hopes that the actors will not reveal any surprises as they would know the result of SAG Awards a day before the broadcast.

The telecast of SAG Awards will be on 4 April on on US networks TNT and TBS.

According to Huffpost, the decision has been taken after the ratings of the recently held Golden Globes Awards tanked. The 78th awards ceremony was held live and therefore faced technical problems and issues related to zoom.

The 27th annual SAG Awards will include performers like Sterling K Brown, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, among others.