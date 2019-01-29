SAG Awards 2019: Emily Blunt dedicates win to John Krasinki; Chadwick Boseman delivers rousing acceptance speech

Emily Blunt received two nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019. She was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in Mary Poppins Returns and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for the film directed by her husband John Krasinki, A Quiet Place. She won an award for the latter and took this opportunity to dedicate the win to John.

Taking to the stage, she said, "I am going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski, who, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I’m so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part."

Post the win, John also took to Instagram and posted a picture of their fitting reactions regarding the surprise win.

View this post on Instagram Very fittingly... no words. A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Jan 27, 2019 at 7:50pm PST

After racking up racking up six Oscar nominations — including one for Best Picture — Black Panther got a historic win on Sunday night, picking up the Screen Actors Guild Award for best cast in a motion picture, the biggest honour of the ceremony. The cast, which included Lupito Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Michael B Jordan, gathered on stage, while the lead actor Chadwick Boseman gave a powerful speech, celebrating the win.

Through the speech, Boseman reflected on the importance of the Black Panther victories and how its representation of African-American actors impacted the industry. Quoting Nina Simone in the acceptance speech, Boseman said, "We all know what it's like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted, and black. We know what it's like to be told to say there's not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on."

Black Panther is also nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Song and Best Production Design.

You can listen to the speech here.

