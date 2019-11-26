Sacred Games loses at International Emmy Awards 2019: How the cast of Netflix Original predicted win on The Brand New Show

Netflix India Original Sacred Games has received immense love and appreciation from the masses. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, the show is based on the critically-acclaimed bestselling novel of the same name by author Vikram Chandra.

While the both seasons continue to captivate the audiences, the stars of the show, Jojo (Surveen Chawla), Bunty (Jatin Sarna) and Kusum Devi Yadav (Amruta Subhash) are all set to make an appearance on Netflix's The Brand New Show.

In a fun and candid chat with host for this week, comedian Prashasti Singh, the trio shed light on their experiences of shooting for Sacred Games 2 and share their reactions to Sacred Games’ nominations to the International Emmy Nominations.

Surveen, Jatin and Amruta reveal how they could not be more surprised and elated on this achievement. Commenting on their Emmy nominations, Surveen said, “This was beyond my expectations. I didn't even have the slightest thought. It was extremely surprising and it is a very proud feeling," to which Amruta further added, “It was a pleasant surprise” and Jatin backed it up by saying “I hope we win,", as per a press release.

However, Sacred Games lost the Best Drama Series trophy to UK's McMafia at the 2019 International Emmy Awards on Monday.

Though the show did not secure a win at the International Emmy Awards 2019, fetching nods for India at the coveted international platform is in itself a huge achievement.

Fans also had high hopes for Netflix anthology Lust Stories (Best TV Movie/Mini-Series), Radhika Apte for Best Actress, and other contenders such as The Remix (Best Non-Scripted Entertainment) and Witness: India’s Forbidden Love (Best Documentary).

However, it was still a high for several of the Indian actors and filmmakers representing the country at the event. Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap posed with Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss (recipients of the special Founders Award) for a snazzy picture, while Radhika Apte shared a stunning picture of the cast and crew of Sacred Games and Lust Stories together from the gathering.

The International Emmys are bestowed by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) in recognition of the best television programs initially produced and aired outside the US annually. This event is different from the Primetime Emmy Awards that was held earlier this year in September.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 14:55:03 IST