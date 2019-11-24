You are here:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui honoured with Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at Singapore International Film Festival

Asian News International

Nov 24, 2019 16:20:48 IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday received Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival for his Netflix's Emmy-nominated original series Sacred Games.

The actor received the award from a business tycoon from Beijing, Charles Ho.

Nawazuddin, who attended the festival with director Anurag Kashyap, expressed gratitude for receiving the honour on his social media handle.

The 30th edition of Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) commenced on 21 November. It is set to conclude on 8 December.

Besides the ceremony, the Bajrangi Bhaijan star will also be holding a conversation session at the festival.

Sometime back, the actor was honoured by the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for his excellence in cinema in the International market.

On the work front, Nawazuddin was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, a wedding comedy which released on 15 November.

Meanwhile, he also wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Bole Chudiyan, which is helmed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 16:22:10 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Nawazuddin Siddiqui , Sacred Games , Shareworthy , Singapore International Film Festival

also see

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on starring in comedy films: I enjoy this genre because you don’t have to think or stress too much

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on starring in comedy films: I enjoy this genre because you don’t have to think or stress too much

Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal accused of fraudulently selling film's rights to distributor in Bihar

Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal accused of fraudulently selling film's rights to distributor in Bihar

Motichoor Chaknachoor movie review: A largely unaware script that manages to make meaningful social comment

Motichoor Chaknachoor movie review: A largely unaware script that manages to make meaningful social comment