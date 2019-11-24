You are here:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui honoured with Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at Singapore International Film Festival

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday received Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival for his Netflix's Emmy-nominated original series Sacred Games.

The actor received the award from a business tycoon from Beijing, Charles Ho.

Nawazuddin, who attended the festival with director Anurag Kashyap, expressed gratitude for receiving the honour on his social media handle.

It’s an absolute honour to be felicitated by the prestigious #LesleyHoAsianFilmTalentAward at 'Singapore International Film Festival' (@SGIFF) for contributing towards International cinema with #SacredGames by the charming Mr. Charles Ho#Gratitude #Humbled pic.twitter.com/82Ef2IKH4P — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 23, 2019

The 30th edition of Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) commenced on 21 November. It is set to conclude on 8 December.

Besides the ceremony, the Bajrangi Bhaijan star will also be holding a conversation session at the festival.

Sometime back, the actor was honoured by the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for his excellence in cinema in the International market.

On the work front, Nawazuddin was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, a wedding comedy which released on 15 November.

Meanwhile, he also wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Bole Chudiyan, which is helmed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 16:22:10 IST