Sacred Games: Delhi HC says 'actors cannot be held liable for the dialogues'; next hearing on 19 July

Netflix India Original Sacred Games has been in the headlines recently for a variety of reasons — from being lauded for the story and performances, to world-class production value. At the same time, the series has also been mired into a controversy after Congress leaders raised an objection and filed a complaint against the streaming giant, the show and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for "abusing Rajiv Gandhi and misrepresenting facts during his regime [sic]".

The case was heard on 16 July by the Delhi High Court and it said that "actors cannot be held liable for the dialogues". The court also said that since all the eight episodes have been aired already, no new episodes are in the offing. The next hearing on this case is scheduled for 19 July.

Earlier in July, soon after the show began streaming on Netflix from 6 July, two complaints were registered consecutively — first in Kolkata and then in Mumbai — by Congress leaders who expressed their resentment to a Sacred Games character, Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Siddiqui), referring to the former Prime Minister's alleged involvement in the Bofors scandal to justify his own illegal activities. A plea was filed at the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the streaming of the series and removal of the aforementioned dialogues from the episodes.

Sacred Games is based on writer Vikram Chandra's book of the same name. The Netflix India Original also stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Neeraj Kabi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal parts. The series has been directed by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Sacred Games will return with three more seasons, as reported earlier.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 12:08 PM