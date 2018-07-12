Sacred Games: Another complaint lodged against Netflix series by a Congress union president

Mumbai: Suresh Shyamal Gupta, the President of Youth Indian National Trade Union Congress' (INTUC) city wing lodged a complaint on 11 July against over-the-top media services provider Netflix, Nawauddin Siddiqui and the producers of the new series Sacred Games for insulting the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Gupta, who is also the president of All Indian Cine Worker's Association (AICWA), filed the complaint at the Chembur police station.

"I would like to draw your attention towards a serial called Sacred Games which has started on Netflix contains a scene from the fourth episode in which the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen abusing our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and calling him Fattu (p**** as translated in the subtitle of the show)," he said.

Gupta also mentioned in his complaint about how the show disregarded the decision of Parliament on Shah Bano Case.

"Hence, I request you to consider this as my formal complaint and lodge an FIR against Netflix, production house, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, director Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and the producer of Sacred Games under appropriate sections of IT Act and Indian Penal Code," he demanded.

On 10 July, a Congress activist in West Bengal filed a police complaint against Nawazuddin and the makers of Sacred Games for "insulting and abusing" Rajiv Gandhi.

Sacred Games began streaming on Netflix from 6 July.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 08:43 AM