Sacred Games: After Rahul Gandhi's take on controversy around Netflix series, Congress worker to withdraw complaint

Netflix India Originals' Sacred Games has in every way revolutionised the existing low-brow perspective of viewers towards Indian digital content. What many hail as India's take on Narcos, Sacred Games, apart from winning appreciation from viewers, has also invited a controversy around the alleged misrepresentation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the series.

While there were two complaints lodged against the streaming giant and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Congress president Rahul Gandhi cleared the air by saying that "the views of a character on a fictional web series can never change" the image of his father.

News18 now reports that one of the complainants has decided to withdraw the complaint stating "forgiveness is much bigger than anything else in this mortal world".

The same report states that Rajeev Kumar Sinha, Congress worker who had lodged a complaint on Tuesday in Kolkata, has decided to call for a truce."Bharat Ratna Late Rajiv Gandhi ji and his contribution and charisma is above all these petty things," he said, adding that one should "stick to our principles of Gandhism… for the sake of integrity and unity of our country."

He also suggested that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should take into account that certain guidelines be formed that do not let any abusive language be directed at "martyrs" in the garb of freedom of expression, adds the news18.com report.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 15:21 PM