Ryan Reynolds shares no-spoilers-please letter: It'd be 'super lame' to reveal Deadpool dies in this one

Marvel's Deadpool has been joking around with his studio cousins the Avengers for a little while now. In the Deadpool 2 final trailer, he took digs at Thanos and then later revealed that he had been rejected by the Avengers when he had applied to join the super team.

The latest episode in this saga is Deadpool sharing a no-spoilers-please letter along the lines of the one shared by Avengers: Infinity War directors Russo Brothers. Of course Deadpool being Deadpool, the letter was not quite as straightforward.

#deadpool2 A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on May 9, 2018 at 5:59am PDT

The letter takes a mocking tone but seems to seriously implore fans not to spoil the ending which implies a big twist in the highly anticipated movie.

The note is written on a paper with a 20th Century Fox letterhead which has been scratched out and a TBD has been scribbled on it. It is also flanked by Deadpool's hand, a baby's hand, a cat's paw and a dog's paw.

Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Julian Dennison. It is slated to release on 18 May.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 10:17 AM