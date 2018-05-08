You are here:

Ranveer Singh claims to out-crass Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2 Hindi; Hollywood actor replies back

FP Staff

May,08 2018 15:39:40 IST

After it was announced that Ranveer Singh would voice Deadpool in the sequel to Marvel's anti-hero movie, the Bollywood star and Ryan Reynolds engaged in some Twitter banter. Reynolds plays Deadpool in the much-anticipated film slated to release on 18 May.

Ranveer sparked off the tweeting while sharing the final Hindi trailer for the film on the microblogging platform. Claiming that he had "effectively managed to out-crass" Reynolds, he goes on say that he was surprised by how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language could be.

Reynolds replied to the tweet by saying that if he tried to curse in Hindi, that would surely result in an international incident.

The film tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary.

The Hindi Trailer is also A-rated as the studio wanted to stick to the tone of the English film which has Reynolds mouthing cuss-words. The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams.

(Also read: Ranveer Singh to voice Deadpool 2 Hindi: Here are all the Indian actors who have dubbed for Hollywood superheroes)

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 15:39 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Deadpool #Ranveer Singh #Ryan Reynolds #Twitter

also see

Ryan Reynolds reveals Deadpool tried to join Avengers six years ago, shares 'letter of rejection' from Tony Stark

Ryan Reynolds reveals Deadpool tried to join Avengers six years ago, shares 'letter of rejection' from Tony Stark

Josh Brolin on why he signed Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2: I have been a secret fan of The Proposal

Josh Brolin on why he signed Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2: I have been a secret fan of The Proposal

Ranveer Singh to lend voice to Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 2 Hindi; he resonates with anti-hero's personality, says studio

Ranveer Singh to lend voice to Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 2 Hindi; he resonates with anti-hero's personality, says studio