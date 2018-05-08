Ranveer Singh claims to out-crass Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2 Hindi; Hollywood actor replies back

After it was announced that Ranveer Singh would voice Deadpool in the sequel to Marvel's anti-hero movie, the Bollywood star and Ryan Reynolds engaged in some Twitter banter. Reynolds plays Deadpool in the much-anticipated film slated to release on 18 May.

Ranveer sparked off the tweeting while sharing the final Hindi trailer for the film on the microblogging platform. Claiming that he had "effectively managed to out-crass" Reynolds, he goes on say that he was surprised by how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language could be.

Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be! #Deadpool2Hindi @FoxStarIndia https://t.co/BqZoxvEEls — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 7, 2018

Reynolds replied to the tweet by saying that if he tried to curse in Hindi, that would surely result in an international incident.

Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident. https://t.co/cxeRIiUy5o — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 7, 2018

The film tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary.

The Hindi Trailer is also A-rated as the studio wanted to stick to the tone of the English film which has Reynolds mouthing cuss-words. The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 15:39 PM