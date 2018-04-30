You are here:

Ryan Reynolds reveals Deadpool tried to join Avengers six years ago, shares 'letter of rejection' from Tony Stark

In a hilarious gag, Ryan Reynolds revealed that his on-screen alter ego Deadpool had received a rejection letter from the Avengers when he had written to Tony Stark six years ago requesting a place in the army of Marvel superheroes.

The 41-year-old actor congratulated the team of Avengers: Infinity War on Instagram after the bumper box office run of the movie in its opening weekend.

Known for his classic dead-pan humour, Reynolds shared a photograph of a letter dated 14 April, 2012 that he received from Stark Industries — headed by Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr in the films.

The rejection letter carried the subject line: 'Re: Joining the Avengers' with a signature sarcastic reply signed by Tony that read, "No. Absolutely not. Go. Bother Prof X. No."

Reynolds captioned the picture: "From a guy who never knows when to quit, I'm glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers."

Chris Hemsworth, who stars as Thor in the Avengers films, commented on the picture, "Thank you mate!"

Deadpool 2, which is also a Marvel Comics Universe property, is slated to be released on 18 May.

Reynolds' character, an antihero mutant, has till now been confined to Fox's X-Men-based franchise due to licensing issues. Things may take a turn with Disney's recent deal to acquire Fox's assets.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 13:19 PM