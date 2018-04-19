Deadpool 2 final trailer takes dig at Avengers: Infinity War's Thanos and DC Extended Universe

20th Century Fox released the final trailer for Deadpool 2 and as expected, it a far more meta affair than your usual superhero trailer.

The trailer is filled with more fourth wall breaks and hilarious jibes at characters not just from the Marvel Comics but also their DC brethren. In the the meta comic-book sequel, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) faces Josh Brolin's Cable, a dangerous, time travelling mutant who has come to the past to destroy a mysterious, young mutant (Hunt for the Wilderpeople's Julian Dennison). So, he assembles a “super-duper f***ing group” featuring Domino (Zazie Beetz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) and Peter (Who? Exactly!) in order to stop him.

Other than the explosions and other jokes that we all come to expect from what has been a decidedly unorthodox promotional campaign, the new trailer offers many great putdowns. Deadpool takes a dig at Avengers: Infinity War's Thanos (played by Brolin again) and more memorably, ridicules the sombre tones of DC Extended Universe. When Cable condemns our beloved motor-mouthed mercenary as a "clown dressed up as a sex toy," Wilson retorts, "You're so dark. Are you sure you're not from the DC universe?"

Deadpool 2 also stars Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Shioli Kutsuna, Eddie Marsan and Stefan Kapičić.

The film is directed by David Leitch (John Wick) from a script written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The film hits cinemas worldwide on 15 May.

Watch the trailer below:



Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 19:39 PM