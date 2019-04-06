RRR: British actor Daisy Edgar Jones quits SS Rajamouli's film due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

English actor Daisy Edgar Jones has exited filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming venture RRR due "unavoidable circumstances". The news was shared by DVV Entertainment that is bankrolling the feature, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, @DaisyEdgarJones is no longer a part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future. #RRR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 5, 2019

The actress also shared the update about her exiting RRR via her Instagram account.

Rajamouli had earlier revealed that Jr NTR and Charan will be seen as real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

"This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded," the filmmaker had said.

Besides NTR and Charan, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Alia Bhatt will also be seen in pivotal roles. RRR, which has a massive budget of Rs 300 crores, will open in theatres in ten Indian languages worldwide on 30 July, 2020.

