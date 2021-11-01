RRR, also starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, will release in theatres on 7 January, 2022

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR have dropped the first glimpse of the much-awaited action drama. The 45-second-long teaser gives fans a glimpse of the extravagant visuals and grandeur that are visible in every frame.

Featuring an ensemble including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, the film is all set for a theatrical release on 7 January, 2022 across the world. It will be released in multiple languages.

Check out the teaser here

The teaser opens with a bird’s eye view of a chase between a lion and Jr NTR that teases a glimpse of the film’s gigantic scale. Furthermore, the visuals capture Jr NTR and Ram Charan as heroes who look prepared to fight for people’s rights.

RRR also features British actor Olivia Morris, Irish actor Alison Doody, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson in significant roles.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. In the film, Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of Sitarama while Jr NTR will be playing Komaram.

Earlier, the makers had planned to unveil the first glimpse on 29 October but due to the untimely demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, the makers postponed the event.

It has been produced by DVV Danayya and composed by MM Keeravani. Other members include renowned cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar and editor Sreekar Prasad who are also part of the technical crew.