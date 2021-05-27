RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will stream in multiple languages including English, Portuguese, Turkish, Spanish, and Korean on Netflix.

Director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited magnum opus RRR, featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, is all set to release in various foreign languages.

The makers on 26 May announced that the digital rights of the much-hyped movie have been acquired by Netflix and ZEE5. After its theatrical release, RRR will stream in various languages including English, Portuguese, Turkish, Spanish, and Korean on the OTT platforms.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that ZEE5 has secured the digital rights of the movie for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions, while it will be available in Hindi, English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish on Netflix.

Check out the announcement here

RRR is currently in the post-production stage. In January this year, the makers resumed shooting after the country opened up following the first wave of COVID-19 .

The makers hope to release the film worldwide on 13 October.

In RRR, Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr NTR is playing Komaram Bheem. Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also playing crucial roles in the film.

Reports suggest that Alia is playing the role of Sita and she shot for her bit in the month of November last year. While Devgn’s character is under wraps so far.