Hyderabad | South star Ram Charan on Monday resumed the shooting for filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) here.

The makers started the filming a day after the Telangana government decided to lift the shutdown in the state.

The film's shoot was put on hold after the state government imposed lockdown from 12 May during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to social media and shared a picture with Charan.

Today In Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted and the movies have resumed their shoots.. Starting my day with a Haircut for Superstar Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for the Movie #RRR directed by everyone’s favourite @ssrajamouli Sir.@alwaysramcharan @AalimHakim pic.twitter.com/vYODyMNEFH — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) June 21, 2021

Charan, 36, shared Hakim's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "RRR begins post lockdown 2.0."

Scripted and directed by Rajamouli of Baahubali fame, RRR stars Charan alongside NT Rama Rao Jr.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, the film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem.

In the film, Charan will play Ramaraju, while NTR Jr will be seen in the role of Bheem.

RRR also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Earlier this year, the makers announced that the film would release theatrically on October 13. Given the pandemic, it is unclear if RRR will still come out on its original date.