While several movies from South cinema had their chance to shine this year, SS Rajamouli’s RRR remains at the top of the list. Apart from being one of the biggest successes of the year, the film also enjoys a major fan following abroad. Speaking of which, RRR has now grabbed the attention of British actress Nathalie Emmanuel and she is already full of praise for the film and its cast. Taking to Twitter, the Game of Thrones fame star shared a series of tweets with screenshots of the film, revealing that she enjoyed watching it to the fullest. She further also called it a ‘sick’ movie, though in a positive manner as she clarified in a supporting tweet.

RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise 💧🔥🏹 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Sick as in GREAT btw — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022



Speaking about her tweets, she also appreciated Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s dance moves in her post. “Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman,” Nathalie wrote.

Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was 😘🤌🏽 “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman: pic.twitter.com/RqOdZotb2V — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022



Following this, she also gave a shoutout to many people including Olivia Morris (who played Jenny in the movie), stunt coordinator King Solomon, and everyone else involved in the film.

Nathalie Emmanuel also had a special message for Alia Bhatt’s character ‘Sita’ in the period drama. “And Seetha the loyal took a boot to the stomach like a G,” she wrote.

And Seetha the loyal 🥰 took a boot to the stomach like a G. pic.twitter.com/KYIYiUZ1Gd — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022



Notably, as soon as the tweets were shared, many of the actors’ fans took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While some questioned what the actress meant by calling the film ‘sick’, some understood her tweets and lauded her for the appreciation.

A few users also suggested she watch some other south films like KGF, Kantara, and Ponniyin Selvan: I.

RRR’s campaign for the Oscars

Nathalie Emmanuel’s appreciation comes at a time when RRR has been making a bid for the Oscars 2023. However, after being rejected as an official entry, the film was sent in for consideration in 14 categories, including Best Actor and Best Picture. RRR’s song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the Oscar best song category.

