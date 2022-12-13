SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been making every Indian proud with its continuous achievements in the international markets. After bagging several global accolades, the film garnered two nominations at the Golden Globes 2023 (Best Non-English Film and Best song – Naatu Naatu).

However, acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur slammed Golden Globes for putting the RRR in the category of Best non-English film as it deserves to be Best Film category.

Sharing his opinion, Shekhar tweeted, “The path to the Oscars for RRR becomes clearer. But I still don’t get why the Golden Globes hold on to a category called ‘Best film in a non-English language ?? RRR deserves to be in the best film category. Period. Congratulations @ssrajamouli.”

All the cast and crew members including Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others shared their happiness about this big achievement.

The Golden Globes award ceremony will be held in LA on January 10 2023 (early morning of January 11 for India) and will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

