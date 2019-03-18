Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Sachin-Jigar team up with Shirley Setia, Aastha Gill

This week on Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8, music duo Sachin-Jigar collaborated with other artists and performed renditions of their top hits, including the chartbusters 'Haareya' and 'Kho Diya'.

Music touches us emotionally, where words alone can’t.

Don't miss this chance to feel the emotion tonight and catch me with @soulfulsachin live on Royal Stag Barrel Select #MTVUnpluggedS8!#mtvunplugged #mtvindia#mtv #sachinjigar #BollywoodMusic pic.twitter.com/NDffoAtHqk — Jigar Saraiya (@JIGARSARAIYA) March 16, 2019

Joining Sachin-Jigar on the stage was Aastha Gill, who performed on the hit dance number from Stree, 'Kamariya'. Jigar's wife, Priya Saraiya, too was one of the guest singers on the show, who enthralled the audience with her rendition of 'Afeemi', with a Gujarati twist. YouTube singer Shirley Setia, who featured in the recent Marshmello X Pritam music video 'BIBA' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, presented a cover version of the romantic track, 'Nazar Na Lag Jaaye'.

So surreal to be a part of a show that I used to admire from back home!! Thank you @Soulfulsachin @JIGARSARAIYA for making this happen for me. 🙈 Here’s ‘Nazar na lag jaaye’ from #MTVUnpluggedS8 ♥️ @MTVIndia pic.twitter.com/t5JMZm7J8d — Shirley Setia (@ShirleySetia) March 17, 2019

Excited to bring their energy and new music renditions on stage, Sachin-Jigar commented, “It’s an absolute pleasure to perform amidst a plethora of talent on Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8. We’re bringing some of the best versions of our songs and have thoroughly enjoyed the zest and opportunity to perform our renditions with other singers.”

The latest episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8 aired on 16 March on MTV.

