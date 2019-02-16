Marshmello's music video BIBA is a glorious tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and the razzmatazz of Bollywood
American electronic music producer Marshmello, who is currently on his India tour, has unveiled his newest music video BIBA, and it is a glorious's tribute to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the razzmatazz of Bollywood. Composed by Pritam and featuring YouTube sensation Shirley Setia and Shah Rukh in a cameo appearance, BIBA is Marshmello's first Hindi song.
The meta-theatrical video begins at the lavish premiere red carpet event of the song, which a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's romantic hero avatar. A masked man recreates iconic moments from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Dil Se and Om Shanti Om. However, before the end of the video, the masked man removes his Marshmello headgear to reveal that it was Shah Rukh all along.
The global icon had shared a small clip from the video on Instagram thanking Pritam and Shirley, and stated how he feels welcome in India. He also shared a picture with Shah Rukh.
Anytime I’ve ever come to India I’ve always felt so welcomed like it’s home. I’ve always been so fascinated by the rich amounts of culture throughout the country. This is why Biba means so much to me because I was able to create something with @ipritamofficial and @shirleysetia that I’m so proud of and I hope everyone can appreciate the time and effort that went into this. Mellogang is going to take over Bollywood with this one!! Biba music video is out now on my YouTube! Big thank you to @jiosaavn @punitdmalhotra @iamsrk #biba
In his interaction with Indian Express, the artiste had reiterated his sentiments about India and Bollywood. He said, “India is so special to me. This is my third time here and I love it even more each time I come back. That’s why I wanted to make this trip even more special and give my fans here their own anthem. It was great to work with Pritam over the last few months and give the Mellogang BIBA."
The video has garnered a whopping 2.9 million views on YouTube as of 16 February.
