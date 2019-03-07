Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Diljit Dosanjh to captivate audiences with original compositions

The upcoming episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8 is all set to present actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Reckoned as one of the leading artistes of the Punjabi music industry, Dosanjh made his Bollywood acting debut with Udta Punjab, which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Dosanjh is all set to enthrall audiences with an impeccable line-up of his originals, including 'Ray Ban' and 'Jind Mahi' along with the launch of 'Jimmy Choo', a song he has performed just once before. He will also pay his tribute to Padma Shri-awardee Punjabi musician Asa Singh Mastana by reprising one of his most popular numbers, 'Kali Teri Gut'.

Dosanjh, who made a splash with his sartorial choice on Koffee with Karan season 6 and also bagged the Koffee Award for Best Debut along with Sara Ali Khan, is also expected to channel all his bhangra-swag in the episode.

The eighth edition of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged has welcomed an eclectic mix of performers, from the likes of YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam, Jonita Gandhi, Guru Randhawa and Neeti Mohan to Hindi film industry veterans Sonu Nigam and Rekha Bhardwaj.

The upcoming episode will air on Saturday, 9 March, on MTV.

