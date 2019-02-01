Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Sonu Nigam to enchant viewers with a line-up of timeless ghazals

Sonu Nigam will be back on the eighth season of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged to charm audiences with his soulful voice.

The second episode will witnesses an evening of the classics with some popular ghazals sung by legends of the music industry. As a tribute to his favorites Ghulam Ali, Pankaj Udhas, Jagjit Singh and others, Sonu will enthrall viewers with his trademark enigmatic andaaz.

Sonu's lyrical reminiscence of the golden years of music will be the perfect line-up for modern viewers. His performances is sure to set the perfect vibe enabling audiences to sing along. Popular among all, the iconic singer will be seen performing ghazals such as 'Awargi', 'Pyaar Bhare Sharmile Nain' and more for the music veterans as well as introducing these golden tracks to the millennials.

Sonu said in a statement, “Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged is an amazing platform to translate raw emotions into music and convey it to the music lovers in the purest form. Singing live, is the real test of an artiste and singing ghazals, sung by the maestros who have shaped up my music, was a very humbling experience."

The upcoming episode will air on 2 February on MTV.

