Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Rekha Bhardwaj pays tribute to Gulzar, Amrita Pritam in sixth episode

This sixth episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8 witnessed an evening of earthy, pensive melodies with Rekha Bhardwaj. The singer, known for her powerful, evocative voice, charmed listeners with a line-up of her popular numbers.

Tonight’s the night! @rekha_bhardwaj will be debuting two of her original songs on Royal Stag Barrel Select #MTVUnpluggedS8 tonight at 8pm! Don’t miss out! In association with @JBLSoundIn #MakeItPerfect #BarrelSelect pic.twitter.com/niHxNd47te — MTV India (@MTVIndia) March 2, 2019

Rekha also debuted two of her upcoming original tracks, 'Yeh Jag Laage Soona Soona' and 'Main Tenu Fir Milaangi'. Not only this, she also paid tribute to legendary poets Gulzar, Amrita Pritam and Munna Dheeman.

Excited tp see her fans watch her perform, the singer said in a statement, “Performing on stage has a different touch to it. It drastically differs from performing in a studio. Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged gives an opportunity to the artist to explore and play with renditions. I am thrilled for my fans to see me perform two of my original compositions for the first time. I am proud and excited to be performing again.”

Rekha has most recently lent her vocals to three tracks in the soundtrack of Sonchiriya, which has been composed by her husband and filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj. The songs rendered by her are 'Sonchiraiya', 'Sonchiraiya Reprise' and 'Naina Na Maar'.

The episode aired on Saturday, 2 March on MTV.

