Think of Genelia Deshmukh in the 2006 rom-com Bammarillu, or Rekha in the 1980 comedy Khoobsurat. These two were hysterical and completely unfiltered protagonists that suddenly found themselves in an orthodox and conservative set-up, and began to rub their energies off the people they stayed with. In Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, we have two such people for the price of one- Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Watch the trailer:

The trailer begins with a deafening altercation even Sunny Deol may scoff at, before proceeding to give us a hint of what lies ahead. It’s a love story of two completely contrasting personalities as opposites always attract. Before tying the knot, they have to untie their families’ inhibitions, and both are expectedly going to face dooms and disasters. I thought Singh here was a hippier version of Bittu from his breakout debut in Band Baaja Baaraat, and his entrance into Bhatt’s household would act as the perfect recipe for both entertainment and embarrassment. That joke on Shamita Shetty and Bigg Boss is the scene-stealer.

Bhatt’s character, on the other hand, struggles to even get the basic details right. She forgets to cover her head with her pallu during a Puja before being reminded by Jaya Bachchan. Opposites do attract, but what about opposite families? Will the Twain ever meet? Are there any unexpected plot twists in store like the ones in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? What still remains expected is how Johar films his scenes and lights his frames with some very stunning and seductive imagery. What also remains expected is the now-very repetitive and redundant need of filmmakers to make Alia Bhatt shriek and scream in every outing of hers. Yes, she has earned her pathos but it’s now spiraling out of control. Read Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2, Raazi, and now this.

Johar, for all his glitter and grandeur, stages silences even better. Look at the wordless reunion scene of Rahul and Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, or Rahul and Rohan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or that stretch from a wedding from Student of the Year right before the interval. I wish to see one here too. It’s a Prem Kahaani after all, and even eyes can do the talking. Actions speak louder than words no?

