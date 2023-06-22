Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated for the first and the last time for Yash Chopra’s Darr back in 1993, a thriller directed by the late Yash Chopra. It may have been a blockbuster changing the fortunes of Khan, Deol doesn’t really hold good memories of his filming experience. In an interview with Filmfare back in 2001 post the success of Gadar, Deol spoke about this unpleasant experience and what unfolded on the sets during the making.

He revealed, “If I were to start my career again, I would avoid a mistake called Darr. The making of the film was the worst experience of my life. I was sick of the manipulations and lies. One day in Switzerland, I was so angry that when I stuffed my hands into the pockets, I ripped the jeans I was wearing.”

He added, “I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his word. I don’t have good memories about him, he betrayed my faith in him.”

This could be the reason why Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the wedding reception of Deol’s son Karan Singh Deol and Drisha Acharya, with Aamir and Salman Khan in attendance.

As the couple commenced their wedding festivities, a delightful surprise awaited fans on social media. A viral video emerged from one of the functions, capturing Sunny Deol, the father of the groom-to-be, showcasing his dance skills. The actor was in full Gadar mode as he grooved on stage. Dressed as his iconic character Tara Singh, whom he will portray once again in Gadar 2, Sunny Deol adorned a grey kurta, patiala salwaar, brown blazer, and a turban. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11.

The Sangeet ceremony for Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Amidst the merriment, Sunny Deol became the highlight of the event. Filled with immense happiness for his son’s marriage, the actor mesmerised the audience with his dance performance on the evergreen track, “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.”

