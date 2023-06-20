Love has been the core essence and emotion of a Karan Johar film. Shah Rukh Khan once said in an interview that all stories are love stories. His name pops up here since he is the one to have redefined the genre, and also the one who presents the teaser of Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

This is the filmmaker’s 25th year in films. It has been a long journey at the movies, with Koffee With Karan in between, and bidding adieu to the letter K, at least on celluloid.

Talking of the teaser of his latest film, it shows stunning shots of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh dancing in extravagant costumes amid exuberant landscapes with all their energy and excitement. And of course, it’s followed by emotions, drama, and tears. The film also stars veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. All three add warmth and intensity to the narrative. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Johar said this is a family love story. This could be a more buoyant version of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, with the electric Singh and enigmatic Bhatt at its heart.

Watch the teaser here:

By uniting Dharmendra with Shabana Azmi and Azmi with Jaya Bachchan for the first time, the filmmaker has struck nothing less than a masterstroke. The posters are all vibrant and vivacious, and the leading man’s boisterousness takes half of the care.

View this post on Instagram

Bhatt returns to be directed by his mentor after 11 years. It’s impossible not to see what the man has in store for fans and even his harshest critics. It opens in cinemas on July 28, let the countdown begin!

