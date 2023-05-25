Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt are all charismatic in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' first look
On the occasion of his 51st birthday, Karan Johar shared multiple posters of his next directorial that releases on July 28 and also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi
It’s that time of the year when filmmaker Karan Johar turns a year older and has shared the first look of his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The lead pair are all charismatic & colourful in multiple posters that were shared on social media.
Meet the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe – Rocky & Rani!❤️👑
Inn dono ki prem kahaani hai adhuri without their family!
STAY TUNED & MEET THEIR PARIVAAR!#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year.
In cinemas 28th July, 2023 pic.twitter.com/A2Ii9U3kr3
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 25, 2023
Meet their parivaar too:
Meet Rocky, Rani aur unke parivaar🏠#RRKPK @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana @RanveerOfficial @tota_rc @utterlyChurni @kshiteejog @AamirBashir @dasnamit #AnjaliDineshAnand #KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 @andhareajit @ishita_moitra #ShashankKhaitan #SumitRoy @somenmishra0… pic.twitter.com/ufNoci13ao
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 25, 2023
It is pertinent to note that the film was earlier scheduled to release on 28 April 2023, as announced by Karan Johar back in November last year. However, now it seems the makers changed their decision, seemingly to avert a clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut and will be seen acting in an upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim, who is among the most popular star kids in the industry, will be launched by none other than star filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming production venture. It is pertinent to note that the young man has already made his entry into the film industry as an assistant director with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now it seems like he is ready to follow in his parents’ footsteps and venture into acting.
