It’s that time of the year when filmmaker Karan Johar turns a year older and has shared the first look of his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The lead pair are all charismatic & colourful in multiple posters that were shared on social media.

It is pertinent to note that the film was earlier scheduled to release on 28 April 2023, as announced by Karan Johar back in November last year. However, now it seems the makers changed their decision, seemingly to avert a clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut and will be seen acting in an upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim, who is among the most popular star kids in the industry, will be launched by none other than star filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming production venture. It is pertinent to note that the young man has already made his entry into the film industry as an assistant director with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now it seems like he is ready to follow in his parents’ footsteps and venture into acting.

