Entertainment

Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt are all charismatic in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' first look

On the occasion of his 51st birthday, Karan Johar shared multiple posters of his next directorial that releases on July 28 and also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi

FP Staff May 25, 2023 14:08:31 IST
Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt are all charismatic in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' first look

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

It’s that time of the year when filmmaker Karan Johar turns a year older and has shared the first look of his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The lead pair are all charismatic & colourful in multiple posters that were shared on social media.

Related Articles

Karan

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment announce strategic content partnership

Karan

Manish Malhotra brings a fashion that creates and inspires to the IIFA stage

Meet their parivaar too:

It is pertinent to note that the film was earlier scheduled to release on 28 April 2023, as announced by Karan Johar back in November last year. However, now it seems the makers changed their decision, seemingly to avert a clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut and will be seen acting in an upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim, who is among the most popular star kids in the industry, will be launched by none other than star filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming production venture. It is pertinent to note that the young man has already made his entry into the film industry as an assistant director with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now it seems like he is ready to follow in his parents’ footsteps and venture into acting.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 25, 2023 14:29:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Payal Singhal: 'I make contemporary Indian clothing for South Asian women'
Arts &amp; Culture

Payal Singhal: 'I make contemporary Indian clothing for South Asian women'

Three generations in design, and dressing Aishwarya Rai at age 15, Singhal’s fashion is still young and bohemian

It's official! Man of Masses NTR Jr's next titled 'Devara', check out the actor's intense first look
Entertainment

It's official! Man of Masses NTR Jr's next titled 'Devara', check out the actor's intense first look

Speaking of his look, Man of Masses NTR Jr looks like an alpha man who’s on a mission in this action spectacle

Taapsee Pannu's Remarkable Journey: Shatters Barriers, Becomes Role Model for Fitness and Body Positivity
Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu's Remarkable Journey: Shatters Barriers, Becomes Role Model for Fitness and Body Positivity

She wrote, "I always saw super bodies on big athletic wear brand billboards and wondered if that’s really possible for someone like me to achieve that kind of body when that’s not the whole and soul of my work. "