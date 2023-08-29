Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has turned out to be a winner at the box office. Despite the arrival of biggies like OMG 2, Gadar 2 and Dream Girl 2, the family entertainer has managed to perform well at the box office.

The film crossed the Rs 150 crore mark yesterday and surpassed the lifetime business of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore) to emerge as the fourth highest grosser of the year after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 460.65 crore*) and The Kerala Story (Rs 242.20 crore).

Apart from that, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done exceptional business in the international markets of around Rs 158 crore and currently stands with a global total of Rs 341 crore. It is the second second-highest overseas grosser of the year after SRK’s Pathaan (Rs 396.02 crore).

Talking about reviews, Firstpost gave Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 4 stars and wrote, “The maverick filmmaker Karan Johar, who returns to the director’s chair after 7-long years, brings out a delightful family drama, which is not boring even for a single frame. Apart from showing cultural differences in the most apt manner, which is complemented by beautiful songs, exotic locations, vibrant feels and larger-than-life sets, KJo gives some important social messages of contemporary society in a subtle yet impactful manner.

Talking about the performances, Ranveer Singh delivered one of his best performances as Rocky Randhawa. He rules every frame with his naughtiness, charm and charismatic aura. Alia Bhatt is vibrant as Rani and gives one of the most mature acts of her career. Dharmendra is adorable and makes his emotional scenes clap-worthy. Watching him on the big screen is indeed a visual treat. Shabana Azmi is pitch-perfect while Jaya Bachchan leaves a mark with her meaty role. Tota Roy Choudhury and Churni Ganguly are superb as Rani’s parents while Aamir Bashir and Kshitee Jog as Rocky’s father and mother are impressive. Anjali Anand shines as Gayatri Randhawa (Rocky’s sister).”