Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has wrapped up its shoot. Announcing the same, Karan Johar shared a video of the wrap-up celebration of his upcoming directorial venture.

Have a look at Johar’s post here:

In the caption, he mentioned his experience of directing a film after so many years and thanked the ensemble cast who worked so hard for this Kahani. He added that working with them was a magical experience. Ranveer Singh can be heard saying how he always wanted to be in a Karan Johar and Dharma film, but he did not know that his first Dharma film will be directed by Karan Johar himself. Sharing the same clip, the Simmba actor posted on his social media, "Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. It's a talkie wrap on #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go!"

In the video, we can see the cast and crew celebrating. Alia Bhatt, who had already wrapped her shoot schedule last week, joined the team virtually through a video call. "Ye hai Rocky Aur Rani ki Virtual aur real ki prem kahani," commented Karan Johar in the clip.

Dharmendra Deol, who is also a part of the movie, also shared a video from the celebration on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Dosto, Pyaari iss Production ke saath beete pyaaree Lamheen ye bahut yaad aayenge,” with hearts, dance and hand-fold emojis.

Earlier, Deol had shared a photo from the last day of the shoot on Instagram. His son, Bobby Deol and grandson Aryaman Deol had visited him on the sets. Bobby Deol had shared pictures of the same on his Instagram.

Written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy, the film will release in 2023.

