Karan Johar wraps up his piece of heart, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with a grand bash
The filmmaker shared a video where Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Alia Bhatt (virtually) were having a gala time at the wrap-up bash.
Calling this film his piece of heart, the filmmaker announced the wrap and shared a video on social media that saw Alia Bhatt attending the bash virtually, and Ranveer Singh admitting to always wanting to be a Karan Johar hero.
Johar wrote- "It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic!
"It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! pic.twitter.com/KIQ7Nt23Cp
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 1, 2022
He added, "Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani...I am forever grateful."
This rom-com was earlier slated to release on February 10, 2023, but recent reports suggested the release date could be postponed. No confirmation about the same has been made yet. For the uninitiated, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada is also slated to release on the same day.
