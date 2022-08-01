The filmmaker shared a video where Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Alia Bhatt (virtually) were having a gala time at the wrap-up bash.

Six years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which Karan Johar has described his best work till date, he’s all set to give another film that could be about romance and ravish. Of course, the film here is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani , which unites the lethal forces of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

Calling this film his piece of heart, the filmmaker announced the wrap and shared a video on social media that saw Alia Bhatt attending the bash virtually, and Ranveer Singh admitting to always wanting to be a Karan Johar hero.

Johar wrote- "It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic!

He added, "Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani...I am forever grateful."

This rom-com was earlier slated to release on February 10, 2023, but recent reports suggested the release date could be postponed. No confirmation about the same has been made yet. For the uninitiated, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada is also slated to release on the same day.

