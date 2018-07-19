Robin Hood trailer: Action-packed retelling of a classic tale stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx

The English folklore of Robin Hood and his Merry Men gets a dark makeover in the Jamie Foxx and Kingsman actor Taron Egerton starrer. The official trailer of Robin Hood dropped on 18 July.

Egerton stars as Robin of Loxley a war-hardened Crusader mentored by Jamie Foxx, his Moorish commander to become a lean, mean fighting machine, who steals from the rich and gives to the poor. "You were a lord, but now you get to become a thief, and I’m going to show you how," tells Foxx to Egerton.

The two along with their band of outlaws conspire to bring down the corrupt English crown. While the film is set in medieval England, it still has a modern-day touch to it. According to Variety, this gritty and violent retelling of the classic tale co-stars Eve Hewson as Robin Hood's love interest Maid Marian and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan as his half-brother Will Scarlett. Ben Mendelsohn will play the evil Sherrif of Nottingham.

The film has been directed by Otto Bathurst and written by Ben Chandler and David James Kelly. Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way has produced the film with Safehouse Pictures in association with Thunder Road Films.

Robin Hood will release in cinemas on 21 November.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 12:44 PM