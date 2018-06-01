Robert Pattinson, Lily-Rose Depp join Timothée Chalamet in Netflix's upcoming period drama, The King

Actors Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the cast of Netflix's The King starring Timothée Chalamet and Red Sparrow star Joel Edgerton in the lead.

Directed by War Machine helmer David Michod, the film is based on classic Shakespeare plays Henry The IV and Henry V, and follows a young, disgraced prince Hal (Chalamet) who inherits the crown at a particularly turbulent time in English history and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff (Edgerton).

Pattinson will play French prince The Dauphin, while Depp, the 19-year-old daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his former girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, will portray French Princess Catherine, who goes on to marry Henry V, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The film also stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Tom Glynn-Carney of Dunkirk and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie of Leave No Trace.

Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment is producing the project along with Porchlight Films' Liz Watts, Edgerton and Michod. Deadline reports the shooting of the film will start on 1 June in the UK and it will release on the streaming giant in 2019.

Chalamet was recently seen in the coming-of-age drama Call Me by Your Name opposite Armie Hammer, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor. Pattinson's last release was thriller Good Time.

(With inputs from PTI)

