Hollywood’s popular star and our very own ‘Iron Man‘ aka Robert Downey Jr turned a year older on Tuesday, 4 April 2023. Known for his outstanding performances in a film career that spans over five decades now, RDJ enjoys a massive fan following all over the world and is loved and adored by millions. The actor, who celebrated his 58th birthday this year, also took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude to all the people who were a part of his life in the past year. He also dropped a special video that includes clips from his birthday celebrations and from various lovely encounters that he had since his last birthday.

Robert Downey Jr shares special birthday video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

The video begins with RDJ sitting with his family and friends with a cute cake in front of him as he excitedly sings the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. Following the celebration, he takes a moment to thank all the people who made his 57th year worth remembering.

Beginning with Christopher Nolan with whom he collaborated for ‘Oppenheimer‘, the actor wrote, “Thanks to the Nolans we are of one accord.” Following this, he also thanked Professor Hugh Herr and the MIT Bionics Board whom he met in July last year. This was followed by a gratitude message for Chris Smith who directed a documentary titled ‘Sr’ about the actor’s father.

While he also took a moment to congratulate his favourite musicians, RDJ also made special mentions for his kids and wife Susan Downey who continue to remain a major part of his life. In the end, he concluded the video with a cute clip that shows him riding a kids’ toy and added a warm note that reads, “After all these years I must simply say. I hope I NEVER Grow up one day.”

He shared the video with the caption, “57 you’ve been too kind. With deep gratitude, I shall rewind..”

RDJ and Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood and is among the best-recognised and loved actors among the young generation. Besides working in films like Sherlock Holmes, Due Date, and Chaplin, the actor is famously known for portraying the role of ‘Tony Stark’ aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films including Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

