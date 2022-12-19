Christopher Nolan, whose next film is titled Oppenheimer, gears up to give a yet another absorbing experience with this ambitious drama. The trailer of the film just dropped and just like all his previous screenplays and narratives, seems to be complex yet compelling.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is slated to release on July 21, 2023. Exactly on this date this year, Universal Pictures released the first poster of Christopher Nolan‘s forthcoming film Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as the titular theoretical physicist regarded as one of the fathers of the atom bomb. The key art, embossed with the tagline ‘The World Forever Changes’, was shared by the studio on the film’s official Twitter on Thursday.

The poster puts Murphy’s Oppenheimer front and centre as the audience is only able to see his silhouette walk through a site rocked by an atomic explosion. Fronted by Murphy, the Oppenheimer biopic also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh in the lead.

Shot with IMAX film cameras, the film is written for the screen and directed by Nolan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.