Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 after battle with leukemia: 'He remained jovial, determined to live life to the fullest,' says family

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away aged 67 on Thursday. He was taken to HN Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing issues.

Below is the statement from Kapoor's family.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. After returning to India, he promoted his film The Body in December. He also resumed shooting for his long-pending film opposite Juhi Chawla, produced by Honey Trehan.

He had also announced he would star in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern, originally starring Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro. The remake was being produced by Azure Entertainment, Warner Bros, and Deepika Padukone's Ka Films. She was scheduled to reprise the role of Hathaway in the remake.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 11:28:25 IST