Rishi Kapoor returns 'back home' to India after 11 months post cancer treatment in New York

Rishi Kapoor had been staying in New York for almost a year, recuperating from a long-running illness. The actor recently featured in an interview with wife Neetu Singh, where the couple revealed details on how the family received the news of his ill-health, and how it was imperative for his to get the treatment done in New York, rather than in India.

After 11 months and 11 days, the actor has now returned to India. Rearing to resume work, Rishi has declared his return on social media.

Check out Rishi Kapoor's post

BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 9, 2019

Actor Anupam Kher, who spent the past few months with the couple while shooting for web series New Amsterdam, took to Twitter to wish his friends a safe trip.

Dearest #NeetuKapoor and @chintskap!! Here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy & sad at the same time. I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love & prayers.🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/ECxBhOUH1h — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 9, 2019

In the interview with Zoom, Neetu confessed that during the recuperation process, the bad days sometimes got "really bad". On such occasions, the couple chose to stay indoors while in better times, they would go out for a film, shopping or lunches. Comparing their stay to a "long vacation", Neetu said it was imperative to stay optimistic.

Calling the entire experience "traumatic", Rishi assured audiences that he has been cured and advised patients to not lose heart, and understand that cancer is a curable disease. He even extended his gratitude towards Neetu, saying she has been a "great support."

On the work front, Rishi revealed he is scheduled to complete a film the moment he lands in India, and has already given a go-ahead to another film script.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 09:22:52 IST